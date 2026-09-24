Videos Claim To Show Green Line Issue In iPhone 18 Display, Users Link It To Samsung

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have barely hit stores, but some buyers are already reporting display problems. Social media posts show green, pink and red vertical lines appearing on the screens of these new devices, with some users claiming their phones were replaced after contacting Apple. Similar reports have surfaced in India and other markets, though the number of affected units remains unclear. However, there is currently no evidence that the issue is widespread or linked to a specific hardware component.

Here's one of posts gaining traction:

Users have also been posting sarcastic comments, linking the display problem to Samsung since the South Korean tech giant has been making displays for iPhones for years.

"This is a known issue that happens with Samsung screens sometimes. Mostly Samsung phones but considering they make most of the screens for Apple I assume it was just a bad panel lottery," commented one user.

"Isn't this the same line that happens on the S line of phones?" said another user.

Samsung Display supplies Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Silicon Oxide Plus (LTPO+) OLED panels for Apple's high-end phones. These panels use oxide technology in the driver unit, which improves power efficiency.

Apple hasn't officially responded to these claims. But this is not the first time that users have complained of green vertical lines on iPhone screens across multiple generations, including the iPhone X, 13 and 14 Pro.

Apple launched the new iPhones on September 9 and they officially went on sale in India on September 18.

Though the phones are priced higher than their predecessors, analysts and retailers report a 15-28 per cent year-on-year uptick at launch.

"While it's too early to share definitive sales figures, initial demand for the 18 Pro is outperforming the 17 Pro YoY," said Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint Research after the firm checked data from 12 stores.

"Burgundy color is in demand and along with interest for higher storage variants. Early feedback is positive, though we'll need to monitor performance over a longer window once the initial launch hype stabilises," Pathak added.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at Rs 1,74,900 for the base 256GB models. Apple is offering Rs 7,000 instant cashback on eligible card EMI transactions and Rs 6,000 on eligible card full-swipe purchases for both Pro models.