'Is This iPhone 18?' 2 Men On Bike Ask Woman In E-Rickshaw, Then Snatch It

A woman was travelling in an e-rickshaw in Greater Noida West on Monday morning when two bike-borne men snatched her iPhone 18 Pro that she had bought just three days before the incident.

Shubhi Bhandari was on her way to work when the incident occurred.

According to the complaint filed by Shubhi, she had taken out her phone to make an online payment for the e-rickshaw ride when the two men on a motorcycle approached her. Both were wearing helmets. They first asked her for directions and then enquired, "Is this the new iPhone?"

When she replied that it was, one of them snatched the phone from her hand and fled the spot.

The victim's husband, Saket Gupta, said the iPhone 18 Pro had been purchased three days ago. Following the incident, the family filed a complaint with the police. Gupta also raised concerns over what he described as limited police presence on major roads during morning hours.

Police said an online FIR has been registered on the complaint filed by the victim's father. Bisrakh SHO Ranjeet Singh said officers are examining CCTV footage from the area and gathering other evidence to identify and trace the accused.

About iPhone 18 Pro

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900. It is offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. It comes in black, silver, glacier, and a new burgundy finish.

The phone feature a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls. They are powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and a new vapour chamber aimed at improving performance, AI features, and battery life.