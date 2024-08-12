Boy Gets Stuck In Lift In Greater Noida, Iron Rod Used To Open Door

The latest in the string of incidents was reported from the Green Ark Society last night.

Residents in Greater Noida West, about 50 km from national capital Delhi, continue to face lift-related issues despite a new law enforced by the Uttar Pradesh government for the maintenance of elevators.

The latest in the string of incidents was reported from the Greenarch Society last night. A boy was stuck in a lift for about an hour later until the technical staff at the residential complex used an iron road to open the elevator doors.

Incidents related to lifts have been a common occurrence in Noida and its adjoining areas.

In May, a man was stuck in the lift for almost 30 minutes at the La Residentia in Greater Noida. He had come to the complex for some work, but the lift he took malfunctioned and he got stuck.

A video showed two people pulling the door of the lift on either side and putting a stick in between to allow air to pass through as the man was feeling suffocated inside the lift.

Earlier that week, the brakes of a lift failed and it hit the roof of the top floor at the Paras Tierea residential complex in Noida Sector 137. . Three occupants of the lift were injured in the incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government passed a new law earlier this year, making it mandatory for the building authorities to ensure rescue devices, CCTVs, and emergency alarms in elevators.

However, despite the law in place, incidents of lift malfunction continue to make headlines from Noida.