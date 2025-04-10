Lift Malfunction At Bengaluru Airport Leaves Family Of 4 Stranded For 15 Minutes: "It Was Terrible"

A Bengaluru woman recounted her terrifying experience of being trapped in a malfunctioning lift at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2. In a post on X, Macqueline Fernandez described how she, her family, including two senior citizens were stuck in the erratic lift for nearly 15 minutes before their international flight.

"Stuck in the lift of T2 for nearly 15 min with continuous jerking along with my family, including 2 senior citizens! Jolt bolting experience to go through just before boarding an international flight.Flight, if you ask me! What hazard standards are these?" the tweet read. She also tagged the Bengaluru airport and the Airports Authority of India.

See the post here:

Stuck in the lift of T2 nearly 15min with continuous jerking along with my family including 2 senior citizens! Jolt bolting experience to go through just before boarding an Intl.Flight if you ask me! @BLRAirport @blrairport_kn @AAI_Official What hazard standards are these? pic.twitter.com/f1HQQCmJjC — Macqueline Fernandez (@Macqueline1) April 8, 2025

In another tweet, she expressed her disappointment with the airport security staff's response, stating that she received "zero empathy" after the distressing incident. She recounted how her family was on the verge of panic, fearing the lift might collapse, but was left to deal with the situation without any support or assistance from the security personnel.

She further highlighted the lack of amenities in the lift, such as a telephone, and the need to repeatedly press the alarm button to get attention. "No telephone inside the lift. If we hadn't pressed the alarm button constantly, I don't think we would have gotten attention. Calls out the absolute lack of control in such situations and a place like Blr International airport standards," she wrote in response to a comment.

Ms Fernandez later updated her social media post, sharing that she received an apology call from the airport authority, expressing regret for the distressing experience. "@BLRAirport Thanks for the call. The least I expect in a place like T2 is uninterrupted lift service. How can you have a lapse/break in power supply for an elevator?" she wrote.

@BLRAirport Thanks for the call. Mr. Guru was probably the only professional who empathised and spoke to me with courtesy about the situation. The least I expect in a place like T2 is uninterrupted lift service. How can you have a lapse/break in power supply for an elevator? — Macqueline Fernandez (@Macqueline1) April 8, 2025

The official account of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru also replied to her tweet, apologising and offering to address the issue. "Hello @Macqueline1, thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. Your feedback is valuable and will be addressed as a priority. Kindly share your contact number via DM for our team to connect with you," the tweet read.