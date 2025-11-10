Ganja Worth Rs 1 Crore, Some Exotic Animals Seized At Bengaluru Airport

Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill.

"The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972," it added.

In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger.

Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, it added.

