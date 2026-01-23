Cannabis Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized At Bengaluru Airport, Passenger Arrested

Customs officials on Friday said they arrested a passenger at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday after he arrived from Bangkok carrying hydroponic ganja worth Rs 70.35 lakh.

The passenger's identity has not been disclosed.

"In the early hours of January 23, officers at Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 2.01 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 70.35 lakh," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The passenger has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)