Sri Lankan Man Lets Another Fly To London Using His Ticket, Arrested In Bengaluru

A Sri Lankan passenger was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport over an alleged fraud in which he let another person travel to London using his boarding pass and UK visa.

Kandiah Rajagopal was caught while trying to make a fresh booking after the fraud was detected by airport authorities.

The CISF personnel alerted immigration officials upon noticing suspicious activities near the international departures' security hold area.

During subsequent verification, information received from Virgin Atlantic indicated that another person had travelled to London on flight VS-347 using a boarding pass issued in Rajagopal's name.

Rajagopal had allegedly handed over his boarding pass and visa to a "friend" after clearing immigration, allowing him to board the London flight, according to the airport police.

After the fraud was detected, the accused allegedly tried to book another ticket for himself, but the authorities were on alert by then.

Second Passenger Identified In Records

The complaint cited inputs from IndiGo Airlines that Sharushan Kunasekaran, another Sri Lankan, was supposed to travel to Singapore on flight 6E-1009 on January 18, but he did not board and was not traced in the security hold area.

Investigators are examining whether it was this individual who travelled to the UK using Rajagopal's boarding pass.

The probe also focuses on how the second passenger bypassed checks, whether procedural lapses were exploited, and if any broader network is involved in such fraud.

Investigators are also looking into a possible motive of attempting to secure refugee status in the UK, though this remains a line of inquiry.

A case has been registered at the BIAL Police Station, and further investigation is underway.