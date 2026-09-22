Was Tired Of The Vulgar Edit Culture': Aishwarya Lekshmi On Being 'Happier' After Quitting Instagram

Actor and producer Aishwarya Lekshmi, who is currently basking in the success of Gatta Kusthi 2, opened up about life without Instagram after a year. She talked about how she had never thought she would go off it “completely.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was a lot of things. I never imagined I'd leave completely. I thought I'd just deactivate my account for a while because it was just necessary for work. I was tired of seeing AI‑generated content and the whole vulgar edit culture around it. I know for a fact that those edits are still very much out there.”

She continued, “But not being on social media full‑time, and not constantly performing for it, has really eased me up as a person. I'm so much happier without it. I don't think my work has suffered because of it. My managers and agents keep telling me, ‘Please come back. Do you know how much money you're losing by not being on social media?' But I tell them that the amount of sanity I've gained by staying away from social media is far more valuable.”

“I want my films to speak for themselves. The brands I choose to endorse know this is a handicap I have. I can't endorse them on social media; if they're okay with that, then I'm happy to work with them. Somehow, it seems to be working. There's a certain exclusivity in not being on social media anymore!” added the actress.

On ‘Better Real‑Life Interactions' After Leaving Instagram

Furthermore, Aishwarya Lekshmi said how she would be consumed by constantly reading messages and comments before. She believed that the entire world was against her.

She added, “I even said that in another interview. When that interview went up on YouTube, the comments almost proved my point. People weren't even listening to what I was saying, they were just posting things. Now, when I meet people, I don't feel like anybody is against me or that the whole world is plotting against me. That's the feeling social media gives you. It can become incredibly vicious and toxic.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi reiterated that she is aware certain opportunities will slip away from her by not being present on social media.

“When I entered the industry, and for the first few years, cinema was everything to me. But today, cinema is just one part of my life. I enjoy doing certain kinds of films. I'm happy doing maybe one film a year if it's something I genuinely want to do,” concluded the actress.

Who is Aishwarya Lekshmi?

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Aishwarya Lekshmi is a doctor-turned-actor who gave up her medical career to debut in the 2017 Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.

She gained massive popularity after her appearance in Mayaanadhi the same year. She also starred in Varathan opposite Fahadh Faasil. Aishwarya then expanded into Tamil cinema with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which remains her highest-grossing release. Her filmography across both languages also includes Kaanekkaane, Ammu, Kumari, Gatta Kusthi, Hello Mummy, and Maaman with Soori.

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