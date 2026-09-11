"What Difference Does It Make?": Aishwarya Lekshmi On Caste Question She Faced During Shooting In Rural Tamil Nadu

Aishwarya Lekshmi shared a candid account of her experience while shooting for her upcoming film in Erode, Tamil Nadu. The actor revealed that during a shoot schedule, she encountered a major cultural shift.

In a conversation with Rajini Haridas, Aishwarya spoke about her experience and said the village atmosphere felt like a throwback to another era. “It was a very different life. We were shooting for a portion set in 1996. I kept asking the director, ‘Will people mistake this for a different era?' The place felt very old. It had a very different culture,” she shared.

Recalling an encounter with the villagers, Aishwarya shared that caste consciousness played a major role in everyday interactions. She said, “People over there have asked me what my gotra is, and I had newfound appreciation for Malayalees because nobody has asked me that in my life. I don't even know my gotra.”

Aishwarya added that since she wasn't used to people asking about her caste, the interaction with the villagers was difficult for her to process. “What difference does it make to you? That was difficult for me,” she said, clarifying that her comments were not meant as a sweeping generalisation about the region or its people. “I'm not saying everybody is like that, but this did happen,” she added.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is a doctor-turned-actor from Thiruvananthapuram, who made her debut in 2017 with Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. She gained massive popularity for her appearance in Mayaanadhi the same year. Some of her notable films include Varathan, Kaanekkaane, Ammu, Kumari, Ponniyin Selvan: I and II, Gatta Kusthi, Maaman, Hello Mummy and Gatta Kushthi 2.

She is currently seen in the Malayalam film Aasha, which hit screens today. The mystery thriller film also stars Urvashi, Joju George, and Vijayaraghavan in prominent roles.

Also Read | "Don't Think I Can Work With Dulquer Again": Aishwarya Lekshmi Recalls King Of Kotha Backlash