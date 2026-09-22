Man Brings Sealed iPhone 18 Pro Boxes To Tokyo Shop, Simple Magnetic Test Exposes Fraud

A second-hand mobile phone shop in Tokyo reportedly foiled an alleged scam involving several sealed iPhone 18 Pro boxes after using a simple magnetic test to check whether the phones were actually inside. The incident reportedly took place at a shop in Tokyo's Shin-Okubo district, where a Vietnamese man arrived with multiple boxes that appeared to contain brand-new iPhone 18 Pro devices.

Since the boxes were sealed, opening them would have compromised their value as unopened products. Instead, the shop staff reportedly used a magnetic viewing sheet to check for the magnetic pattern associated with Apple's MagSafe system.

In footage shared on Reddit, a staff member can be seen placing the sheet over the back of one of the boxes. A genuine iPhone should produce a recognisable circular pattern because of the magnets built into the device. However, the expected pattern reportedly failed to appear on the boxes brought to the shop, immediately raising suspicion.

The staff then opened one of the packages to find that it did not contain an iPhone. Instead, the box reportedly contained flat pieces of material and a long, gold-coloured strip, apparently placed inside to mimic the weight and feel of a smartphone.

The man appeared embarrassed when the contents were revealed. He was also seen taking out his own phone and seemingly avoiding eye contact with the shop employees.

Watch the video here:

The video does not establish what happened to him afterwards. It is also unclear whether police were called or whether any arrest was made.

The shop reportedly recorded the inspection and shared the footage online. The incident has since attracted attention on social media, with users praising the staff for detecting the suspicious packages before completing the purchase.

The magnetic check was particularly useful because second-hand retailers often rely on the original sealed packaging when buying newly launched smartphones. Breaking the seal can reduce the product's resale value, making it difficult for shops to verify the contents without risking a financial loss.

Notably, Apple's MagSafe system uses an integrated array of magnets that allows compatible accessories and chargers to align with the phone. A magnetic viewing sheet can make this arrangement visible through suitable packaging, allowing retailers to perform a basic check without immediately opening the box.

The incident has also sparked discussion about the kinds of scams that can emerge around newly launched smartphones, particularly when demand is high.