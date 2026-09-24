"My Bengaluru Brain Buffered": Rs 9,000 Monthly Rent For 'Big Room' In Pune Shocks Internet

An engineer's reaction to a flat listing in Pune has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate over real estate prices across top IT hubs in India. The techie referred to an anonymous Reddit user who posted a flatmate replacement ad on the subreddit r/PuneClassifieds. In the listing, it was mentioned that one room is available in a fully furnished 3BHK flat. Sharing screenshots of the post, the techie expressed disbelief at the pricing, as she also highlighted that along with the surprisingly low rent, the bedroom was spacious, featuring two large windows and an attached balcony with a view of greenery.

Although the techie mentions that rent was just Rs 9,000 for a month, as per the listing, the monthly rent would be around Rs 15,500, including a maid, cook, washing machine, fridge, etc., costs, which, according to some users, was still better.

Re-sharing the post on X (formerly Twitter), the techie jokingly wrote, "My Bengaluru brain buffered, crashed, and restarted in safe mode." The post went viral, with many IT workers, who are living in high-cost cities, sharing their opinions in the comment section.

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Social media reactions

After the techie shared it on X (formerly Twitter), and with over 381,800 views, it went viral instantly. Tech workers and young professionals based in Bengaluru, a city infamous for skyrocketing real estate costs, commented on the post, expressing their disbelief.

"Might be somewhere far in Punawale or Sus because prices in Baner are crazy and somewhere near 30-40k for an unfurnished 2 BHK," one user wrote, sharing their suspicion.

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"This is Blue Ridge Township, Pune. I used to stay there. The majority of owners in this township live out of India, so many owners rent the entire flat to a broker, and it is at the discretion of the owner whether he wants to convert the flat into a PG or not," another user wrote in the comment section.

"The day will come when there are more houses than people willing or able to rent or buy them because real estate prices have risen so high. That's when the real estate bubble will finally burst," a third user wrote.