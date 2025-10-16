"Schools Are Useless": Pune Man's Post Criticising Homework Pressure On Students Divides Internet

A Pune-based man raised concerns over the excessive pressure of homework and projects on school students, especially at a young age. His social media post about his son doing some "nonsense project" till late at night has divided the internet.

"This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework," said the user named Niteen S Dharmawat, calling schools "useless".

"Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favorite PE period. Everyday he is awake till 12-1230."

See the post here:

Schools are useless. This is 12 midnight. 8th std Kid is still doing some nonsense project after completing homework. Terror is such that if he doesn't do it he won't be allowed to participate in his favorite PE period. Everyday he is awake till 12-1230. As a parent I'm feeling… pic.twitter.com/piLvVYdXQZ — Niteen S Dharmawat, CFA (@niteen_india) October 15, 2025

Growing pressure on school students is a sensitive and concerning topic. The students are expected to excel academically, often at the cost of their well-being. Such a situation can lead to burnout, stress and negative impacts on their mental and physical health.

"As a parent I'm feeling so helpless from this rotten system. Whatever I was against I have to face it for my kid now," Dharmawat added in the post, which has divided the internet, with some users agreeing with his thoughts, while some calling it a "powerful method of learning".

One user said, "This is the same story all over India. Those projects r useless and worthless and serves no purpose in real life ever. Such a stupid and outdated education system and no one is ready to reform it. They are wasting time, energy and resources of everyone involved with the student. Such waste of precious human life."

"Project work is a powerful method of learning. Projects are always interdisciplinary. They go beyond the core subject and include research, comprehension, compilation of information, resource mobilization, craftwork, artwork, creativity, and more-finally, reporting and presentation. Coaching children to cope with competition and run in the rat race has become the norm. A significant amount of talent is lost in this way, resulting in mediocre adults," said another user.

"This is where our kids learn the wrong mindset of 996 and how to be "yes men". Stop holding your teachers and schools on a pedestal for unreasonable demands," said another user.