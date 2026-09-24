Delhi Rape Case Accused Was Removed From Gym For Misbehaving With Women

One of the three men accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a park in Delhi used to frequently visit the crime scene, with authorities suspecting that the incident may have been pre-planned.

Asif (32), a vegetable wholesaler - who is considered the mastermind of the crime - lived near Astha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. He used to allegedly lurk in the nearby secluded areas, officials said, adding that they found a pistol, knife, and condoms in his possession during the probe.

Pornographic videos on phone

The investigation also revealed that Asif had several pornographic videos on his phone.

The other two accused, Hemant (24) - who is reportedly an advocate, and his brother Mahesh (24) - a final-year BSc Mathematics student - had deleted their search history.

All the accused's phones have been sent for forensic examination.

How accused tried to destroy evidence

The incident took place earlier this week when the girl and her 17-year-old friend went to Astha Kunj Park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion of her 17th birthday and entered the grounds through Gate No. 7, when the accused trio spotted them. They followed them for nearly a kilometre and then confronted them by posing as police personnel. According to sources, the accused used words like 'sir' to address her friend in order to convince them that they were cops.

The accused then allegedly separated the girl from her friend.

Asif - who is married and has a 13-year-old daughter - allegedly threatened them with a knife and a pistol before the trio left with the girl, allegedly taking her to multiple secluded locations inside the park where she was sexually assaulted. According to reports, while one accused allegedly assaulted the girl, another kept watch and called the other over the phone to continue the assault.

After the alleged assault, the three threatened the girl of filing a complaint and fled the scene. The girl and her friend managed to leave the park and call the police.

Sources said that the three accused had food at a nearby place and then went home in Srinivaspuri - where they washed their clothes to destroy evidence.

The three accused have been childhood friends.

Hemant was removed from a gym about a month ago after its management allegedly received several complaints from women regarding his behaviour, PTI reported, citing a senior police officer.

The investigation has also raised suspicion that the accused may have been involved in similar incidents at the park earlier, with officials checking their criminal records and past activities. Police said the three accused have been showing "no remorse" during questioning.