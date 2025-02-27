Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 15-Year-Old Over 3 Years In Delhi

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times over three years by her tuition teacher in south Delhi's CR Park area, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested.

The teacher, a native of West Bengal, also allegedly threatened and blackmailed the girl, the police said.

The matter came to light when the girl, accompanied by her father, lodged a police complaint on Wednesday.

"The minor alleged that she had been attending tuition classes conducted by the accused since 2022. She alleged that the accused mentally harassed and raped her multiple times in the tuition centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

She alleged that the accused also threatened and blackmailed her, the DCP said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the tutor under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer said.

The accused was arrested late on Wednesday night, the police said.

