After 20 Years In Medicine, Doctor Finds Happiness In Running Steamed Bun Shop

A Chinese woman recently stepped away from a two-decade medical career to run a baozi shop. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Dong Min left the healthcare industry to open a steamed bun eatery in Wuhan, Hubei province. The 48-year-old reportedly said that she is happier after the career switch. Her store also flourished with time, and she was able to launch a second outlet in July. "When I was a doctor, the thought of quitting often crossed my mind. Now, running a bun shop keeps me busy and tired, but I am so happy that I can't stop," Dong said as quoted by the outlet.

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According to the report, she earned her degree from the Wuhan University School of Medicine in 1999 and spent years practising as a gynaecologist in Shenzhen before returning to Wuhan to help manage her mother's private clinic.

Later, when her mother retired, she moved to her hometown in Tianmen to run a small community hospital, serving as both a doctor and the institution's legal representative.

"As a doctor, I faced considerable mental stress. In addition to treating patients, I had to devote significant energy to managing non-medical affairs, such as dealing with frequent inspections from various government agencies," Dong said.

"It is well-known that the relationship between hospitals and patients is often tense in China. In cases of medical disputes, I bore the full responsibility since I was the legal representative of the hospital."

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Her entry into the food industry happened almost by accident. She was inspired by a friend's family-run food store, and decided to invest in a local bun shop. When her head chef abruptly quit, she took it upon herself and started making buns. And fell in love with the process.

"I am nearly 50 years old and have gone through many experiences. I don't care what others think of me. I just want to live a life I love and live for myself," she said, sharing her opinion.

Her family initially opposed her decision, but later started supporting her.

"There is no definitive answer in life. It is never too late to make a change," Dong said. "I hope to run my bun store until I can no longer move."