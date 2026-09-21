Woman Buried In Refrigerated Coffin In China Heard Humming A Day Later

An elderly woman in northern China reportedly showed signs of life after spending a day in a refrigerated coffin, only to die hours later. The woman, who was in her 70s and from Hebei province, had been battling serious health problems for years. According to Chinese media reports, she had suffered from cerebral thrombosis for more than a decade and was also living with advanced cancer.

Doctors had reportedly told her family that her cancer could no longer be treated. She was then taken home, where her family cared for her during the final stage of her illness.

On September 8, her relatives found no obvious signs of life and believed she had died. They placed her in a coffin equipped with refrigeration while waiting for relatives who lived elsewhere to return and pay their final respects.

The next evening, however, her daughter-in-law heard a faint 'humming' sound coming from inside the coffin, South China Morning Post reported. Alarmed, the family immediately opened it and discovered that the woman was breathing.

Relatives later said she had regained some consciousness and was able to open her eyes. However, she remained extremely weak and was unable to eat or drink properly

The woman was reportedly kept in the refrigerated coffin rather than a deep-freeze setting. A village official told local media that her condition may have been linked to what doctors describe as apparent death, when a person's vital signs become extremely difficult to detect.

In such cases, breathing and the heartbeat can become exceptionally weak, while the person may enter a deep state of unconsciousness. This can make it difficult to determine whether someone has actually died without a proper medical assessment.

The woman's brief return to consciousness, however, did not last long. She died later on September 11, just hours after relatives discovered that she was breathing again. Her funeral was held on September 13.

The incident was shared online by one of the woman's relatives, prompting discussion among Chinese social media users. Some questioned whether the unusual account was genuine, while the family member defended the story and said there would be no reason to fabricate an incident involving their own relative. Some local residents also reportedly said they had heard about the case.

The unusual case has since sparked discussion about the importance of proper medical confirmation of death, particularly when a seriously ill person has extremely weak or difficult-to-detect vital signs.