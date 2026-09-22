'Napping' Tiger Causes Unusual 'Traffic Jam' In Ranthambore Safari, Video Goes Viral

A routine wildlife safari in Rajasthan's famous Ranthambore National Park turned into a viral moment when a tiger decided to take an afternoon nap in the middle of the dirt track. The video was shared on Instagram by a foreign tourist named Elena. The clip shows safari jeeps lined up along the pathway, all waiting for the big cat to move. In the video, the tiger can be seen stretching out comfortably on the dirt road, unbothered by the tourists, who were quietly watching from their vehicles. The tiger then stood up, stretched again, and started to head towards the thick forest.

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"CLASSIC INDIA. TRAFFIC JAM. But make it tiger," Elena wrote as the caption of the video. "The 3rd tiger we've seen in Ranthambore. This one decided to nap in the middle of the road."

"30 jeeps, pure chaos - cameras, whispers, trying to get closer to a 200kg cat sleeping."

"Then woke up, stretched like my house cat, and walked into the forest like we were nothing," she added.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reactions

The video went viral with over 617,000 views and more than 25,000 likes. The online user shared lighthearted reactions and commented on the tiger's behaviour.

"Tiger purposely sit on the road and blocks traffic. Just to make the point that the road belongs to him," one user wrote in the comment section of the post.

"Tiger was like, 'You hoomans are too obsessed with me. I can do this all day.' But this photo session was so hectic, I needed a little break to stretch!" another user said.

"You are my territory, so wait. I will decide either u can go or stay," a third user stated.

A fourth user simply called it a "typical orange cat behaviour".