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FEMA Case: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Searches Against Vedanta Group

A Vedanta spokesperson confirmed the ED action and said the company was "extending full cooperation to the authorities".

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FEMA Case: Enforcement Directorate Conducts Searches Against Vedanta Group
Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology.
  • Enforcement Directorate is investigating Vedanta Group for foreign exchange violations
  • Searches were conducted at Vedanta premises in Delhi, Rajasthan, and other locations
  • Investigation is under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act
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New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated a foreign exchange "violation" investigation against global mining conglomerate Vedanta Group and conducted searches at its premises, officials said on Tuesday.

It is understood that the raids were launched against the business house, promoted by billionaire Anil Agarwal, on Monday.

Premises located in Delhi and Rajasthan apart from some other locations have been covered, officials said. Follow Live Market Updates

The investigation is being conducted under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

A Vedanta spokesperson confirmed the ED action and said the company was "extending full cooperation to the authorities and are providing all information sought." "The company remains committed to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

"As the matter is currently under regulatory process, we are unable to comment further at this stage," the spokesperson said.

Vedanta Ltd is a leading global producer of metals, critical minerals and technology. The company has operations across India, Africa, the Middle East and East Asia. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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