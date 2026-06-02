Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower on Tuesday. Asian markets also traded lower amid uncertainty over developments in the Middle East.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market Today: Check Expert View By WazirX
WazirX market's desk
"Markets are navigating a powerful mix of global and domestic forces as AI continues to attract significant capital and attention. At the same time, escalating tensions in the Middle East have brought energy markets back into focus, with crude oil remaining a critical factor for inflation, and global capital flows.
On the domestic front, investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's policy signals. The rupee remains under pressure, and inflation risks are still present. Investors can be expected to exude a risk-off sentiment mirroring the current domestic scenario.
Attention will also turn to India's Q1 GDP numbers and the latest foreign exchange reserves data for the next catalyst in market movements.
In crypto, Ethereum is facing increasing pressure, driven by structural changes within the ecosystem.
Network activity has slowed significantly, weakening investor confidence. At the same time, the rise of different Layer 2 networks is changing how value flows across the ecosystem. These solutions improve scalability and reduce costs for users, shifting transaction activity away from Ethereum's mainnet. Spot Ethereum ETFs have continued to see outflows, further increasing pressure on the network's valuation sustenance."
Stock Market Today: Expert View By Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 witnessed sharp profit booking on Monday, declining 165 points to close at 23,382.6 after failing to sustain higher levels near 23,734. Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the resultant surge in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment, leading to broad-based selling across sectors. Despite domestic weakness, global cues remained supportive as US equities extended their record-setting run, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at fresh highs, aided by continued strength in technology stocks led by Nvidia.
Asian markets traded mixed in early deals as investors balanced strong U.S. momentum against geopolitical uncertainties and elevated energy prices. Brent crude continues to hover near the $95 mark, which remains a key variable for emerging markets, including India. GIFT Nifty indicates a weak opening of around 180 points, suggesting caution at the start of trade.
Technically, the near-term undertone remains subdued as long as the index trades below 23,550. Immediate support is placed around 23,250, and a decisive break below this level could trigger further downside towards 23,050. However, any easing in geopolitical concerns or stabilization in crude prices could help the market recover from oversold conditions and attract selective buying interest at lower levels.