WazirX market's desk

"Markets are navigating a powerful mix of global and domestic forces as AI continues to attract significant capital and attention. At the same time, escalating tensions in the Middle East have brought energy markets back into focus, with crude oil remaining a critical factor for inflation, and global capital flows.

On the domestic front, investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's policy signals. The rupee remains under pressure, and inflation risks are still present. Investors can be expected to exude a risk-off sentiment mirroring the current domestic scenario.

Attention will also turn to India's Q1 GDP numbers and the latest foreign exchange reserves data for the next catalyst in market movements.

In crypto, Ethereum is facing increasing pressure, driven by structural changes within the ecosystem.

Network activity has slowed significantly, weakening investor confidence. At the same time, the rise of different Layer 2 networks is changing how value flows across the ecosystem. These solutions improve scalability and reduce costs for users, shifting transaction activity away from Ethereum's mainnet. Spot Ethereum ETFs have continued to see outflows, further increasing pressure on the network's valuation sustenance."