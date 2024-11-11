US Woman Made A Stop For Orange Juice, Ended Up Winning $250,000 Lottery Prize

Spahr shared that this win will greatly benefit her family.

A woman from North Carolina struck it big after stopping to buy orange juice and deciding to try her luck with a lottery ticket. Kelly Spahr from Kernersville told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that while picking up orange juice at the Quality Mart on Piney Grove Road, some lottery tickets caught her eye, UPI reported.

"When I saw there were new tickets at the gas station, I thought I'd give them a shot," Spahr said. "The ticket had a folding part, which is what drew me in."

The $20 Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket she chose turned out to be a $250,000 top prize winner.

"It's a life-changing amount for us," she said. "It really helps us out a lot."

Spahr shared that this win will greatly benefit her family. "This just opened up more doors for us," she added.

Earlier, a lottery player received a phone call from his wife when she realised he had forgotten his lunch at home. Not wanting to backtrack, he decided to stop at a grocery store to see if he could find something for lunch before turning around. He never dreamed it would lead him to a $3 million (Rs 25.24 Crore) top prize on a "Millionaire Bucks" Scratchers game.

"I normally don't play the $30 tickets, but since I had $60 that I had won earlier on some other Scratchers tickets, I thought, 'Why not?'" the winner explained.

Scanning the ticket before leaving Schnucks, 3900 Vogel Road in Arnold, he noticed the screen said 'Lottery Winner.'

"I was completely surprised! I didn't think I had won!" he shared. "Then I saw all the zeros!"

He immediately called his wife back to share the news.

"I like to play jokes," he chuckled. "It took a little convincing for her to believe me!"