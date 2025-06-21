US Man Wins Rs 86 Lakh Using Simple Lottery Ticket Strategy

A man from Washington County, Maryland, won $100,000 (about Rs 86 lakh) by sticking to his usual lottery strategy-buying scratch-off tickets in pairs. The lucky winner told Maryland Lottery officials he was tempted to break his habit when he spotted a $50 $5,000,000 Fortune ticket at Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown.

"The most I usually spend on a scratch-off is 20, but I decided to splurge," he said. "The problem is that I always, always, always buy two of the same game. Every time."

With 100 in hand, he followed his instinct and bought two tickets.

"I'd been thinking about it for a couple of days, so I was ready," he said.

He won his money back on the first ticket, but it was the second that brought the real surprise.

"I kept uncovering 5,000 matches. There were so many of them. They just kept adding up," he recalled.

The second ticket ended up winning him a total of $100,000.

"Any financial questions I had about my retirement were answered, with enough left over to share," he added.

This isn't the only recent case of a major lottery win in the United States. Sylvia Wells, a North Carolina woman, won $200,000 from a scratch-off ticket, claiming she had predicted the win. Before buying the tickets, Wells told her husband she felt they would win. Her prediction proved correct when her husband's Diamond 10X ticket revealed a $200,000 prize. Wells jokingly said, "I told you we were going to do it." The winnings will be used to buy land. Wells' intuition and lucky ticket purchase led to the surprise win, bringing excitement and a sense of vindication to the couple's fortunate experience. Their win was a pleasant surprise.