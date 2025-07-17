US Man Dreams Of Big Win, Buys Lottery Ticket, Bags $1 Million

A man from North Carolina has turned a dream and a strong gut feeling into a life-changing $1 million lottery win. Ricky Nunnery Jr, a resident of Sanford, said he had a vivid dream that hinted at future lottery luck. Trusting his instincts, he purchased a scratch-off ticket-and hit the jackpot.

Nunnery told North Carolina Education Lottery officials that the dream felt like a sign, and he simply followed it. His win adds to the growing list of uncanny stories where intuition and luck come together to deliver massive rewards.

"I dreamed that I would hit big on the lottery," he told North Carolina Education Lottery.

Nunnery said he decided to play the game after listening to a gut feeling.

"Something just told me to play today," he recalled.

Nunnery bought his lucky $10 $1,000,000 Triple Play ticket from Wink Mart on Deep River Road in Sanford.

"I'm tickled to death with this," Nunnery said.

When Nunnery arrived at a lottery headquarters Friday, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $430,503.

He plans to use his winnings to pay bills and invest.

The $1,000,000 Triple Play game debuted in June with five top prizes of $1 million. Four $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.