US Woman Uses Horoscope Numbers For Lottery, Wins Rs 43 Lakh

In an extraordinary stroke of luck, a woman from Laurel, Maryland, won a $50,000 (Rs 42,78,125) lottery prize after using numbers from her horoscope, . The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, told Maryland Lottery officials that she felt a strong intuition to play the numbers 25569 revealed to her through her daily horoscope.

Acting on her hunch, she purchased a Pick 5 ticket from the Sandy Spring Exxon located on Sandy Spring Road in Laurel. To her amazement, the numbers aligned perfectly, earning her a $50,000 windfall, according to UPI News.

"I had a hunch and followed it," she told Maryland Lottery officials. "Pay my bills and save. I want to be responsible with it," she added, sharing her plans to use the prize money wisely. But she's not stopping there.

The lucky winner revealed that she's already manifesting her next big win: "I'm manifesting $1 million. And you better believe I'll be back to claim a bigger prize!"

This is not the only incident when somebody has won a huge amount in the lottery. A few days back a man from Washington County, Maryland, won $100,000 (about Rs 86 lakh) by sticking to his usual lottery strategy - buying scratch-off tickets in pairs. The lucky winner told Maryland Lottery officials he was tempted to break his habit when he spotted a $50 $5,000,000 Fortune ticket at Wooden Keg Liquors in Hagerstown.

"The most I usually spend on a scratch-off is 20, but I decided to splurge," he said. "The problem is that I always, always, always buy two of the same game. Every time."

With 100 in hand, he followed his instinct and bought two tickets.

"I'd been thinking about it for a couple of days, so I was ready," he said.

He won his money back on the first ticket, but it was the second that brought the real surprise.

"I kept uncovering 5,000 matches. There were so many of them. They just kept adding up," he recalled.

The second ticket ended up winning him a total of $100,000.

"Any financial questions I had about my retirement were answered, with enough left over to share," he added.