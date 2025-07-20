Advertisement
Astrologer Sexually Assaults 25-Year-Old Woman In Pune, Arrested: Cops

The incident occurred in the office of the accused, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru (45), in the Dhankawadi area a few days ago, an official said.

Read Time: 1 min
Astrologer Sexually Assaults 25-Year-Old Woman In Pune, Arrested: Cops
Further investigation is underway, say officials. (Representational)
  • An astrologer was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman in Pune
  • The incident took place at the astrologer's office in Dhankawadi area a few days ago
  • The woman had initially visited with her brother's astrological chart
Pune:

An astrologer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 25-year-old woman in Pune, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the office of the accused, Akhilesh Laxman Rajguru (45), in the Dhankawadi area a few days ago, an official said.

He said the woman, a college student, had visited Rajguru's office with her brother's astrological chart, when he said he had to give her an object, and called her again the next day.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mohite said, "When she visited his office the next day, the astrologer allegedly molested her. Based on a complaint, the accused has been arrested." A case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Black Magic Act has been registered, and further probe is underway, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

