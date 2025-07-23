Pune Man Duped Of Rs 5 Lakh In Share Market Investment Scam

A man from Pune in Maharashtra has allegedly been duped of more than Rs 5 lakh after being lured by a cyber fraudster under the pretext of investment in share market for good returns, police said.

The victim had been looking at some advertisements related to share market investment. A person later added him in a WhatsApp group, with its administrator guiding people on share trading, an Ambegaon police official said.

Later, a person sent the victim a link and asked to furnish details for the investment promising good returns in an IPO subscription. Under the pretext, the person managed to access the victim's Aadhaar card, PAN card and other details, the official said.

The fraudster allegedly siphoned off more than Rs 5 lakh from the victim's account, as per the police.

After the victim came to know of the fraud, he approached the Pune police who registered a case on Monday under relevant legal provisions and launched a probe into the matter, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)