UK Man Finds Lottery Ticket Left In Car For 4 Months, Wins Over Rs 10 Crore

A lottery winner in Swansea, identified as Darren Burfitt, discovered he had won 1 million pounds (approximately Rs 11.06 Crore) four months after the draw, according to The Metro. The fortunate discovery occurred when Mr Burfitt checked a ticket he had left in his car.

The 44-year-old decided to check his lottery tickets after his four-year-old son requested a snack from the car. Mr Burfitt had kept several tickets in the central console of his vehicle for months, but he was prompted to review them after seeing a public appeal to find a missing lottery winner.

"I had a few tickets in the central console of my car - it is where I always keep them for safety, and I just hadn't got round to checking them," the greenkeeper at Langland Bay Golf Club said.

"When my son asked for a packet of crisps, I didn't want to open a new bag - we often end up with half-open bags of crisps, and I knew there was a packet which he hadn't finished in the car, so I said I would pop out and get this one for him.

"I decided to grab my National Lottery tickets at the same time, went back into the house and started to scan each one on the National Lottery app on my phone."

The father of two continued, "One of the tickets was particularly creased, so I thought I would leave that one until the end. It was so crumpled it wouldn't scan, so I had to bring up the draw details and read the results.

"I couldn't quite believe it when I did... In fact, I still cannot believe it now. I just kept looking at the date and then the matching EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code - and then the date and the code again - I just could not comprehend what I was seeing."