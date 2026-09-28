Video: Residents Spot Shark Swimming Down Flooded New Jersey Street During Storm

Residents in a coastal New Jersey town reportedly spotted a small shark swimming down a flooded street. Local outlet News 12 confirmed the incident, describing the video as a 'possible shark sighting'. Videos of the same went viral after people shared them on social media platforms, but local officials emphasised that the storm conditions themselves posed the real danger, and urged them to stay away from the floodwaters.

According to Metro.UK, the unusual sighting happened on Saturday in Surf City, located on Long Beach Island. A powerful nor'easter hit the region with heavy rain, strong winds, and severe coastal flooding. The nearby neighbourhoods were flooded.

As storm surge transformed local roadways into makeshift waterways, one homeowner captured video footage from their porch showing a dogfish shark gliding through the floodwater.

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Watch the video here:

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As reported by The Source, the storm left thousands of customers without power, with the New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declaring a state of emergency in eight counties. The officials warned residents to stay clear of flooded routes.

According to the news agency Reuters, the US National Weather Service said the storm would bring coastal flooding, rip currents, strong wind gusts, and heavy rain to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions through Monday (September 28).

As the nor'easter began to weaken Sunday, local media reported that New Jersey officials were assessing widespread damage, with water rescues, road closures and power outages affecting tens of thousands.

Authorities repeatedly urged residents to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters due to hidden debris, downed power lines, and unexpected wildlife currents.