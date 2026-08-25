US Teens Steal $220,000 Mercedes G-Wagon For Joyride, End Up Killing Elderly Couple

Four New Jersey teenagers allegedly stole a $220,000 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and took it on a joyride that ended in a deadly crash, killing a 67-year-old grandmother and her long-time partner, New York Post reported. The 2024 luxury SUV was reportedly stolen early Saturday morning. Police began tracking the vehicle around 3:40 am in nearby Longport after an officer attempted to stop it. Several hours later, officers in Hamilton Township spotted the G-Wagon again and pursued it.

Shortly before 8 am, however, the SUV was travelling on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a Hyundai sedan near Route 50 and Third Street in Mays Landing, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

The impact sent the Hyundai careening into a nearby gas station and killed both people inside. They were identified as 54-year-old Robert Barr Jr. and 67-year-old Alice Stilwell, both from Egg Harbour Township.

Stilwell was described as a beloved mother and grandmother, while Barr was her long-time partner. A GoFundMe campaign set up by a friend of Stilwell's family said the couple had been together for years and was raising money to help with funeral expenses.

The suspects reportedly escaped from the wreck with little or no serious injury and tried to flee on foot. Police arrested all four shortly afterward.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Nayshaun Brown of Atlantic City, is an adult, NJ.com reported. The other three are minors, and their names have not been released.

The four have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, joyriding, eluding police and receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Authorities have not said which of the four was driving when the crash occurred.

Prosecutors said officers had lost sight of the G-Wagon just minutes before the fatal collision. The investigation into the crash and the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft remains ongoing.