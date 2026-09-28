Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Different Views And Shared Goals With Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse into his bond with his son, Abhishek Bachchan. The megastar reflected on how two people can have different views and still walk towards the same destination. The veteran actor opened up about the relationship in his latest blog post, where he also spoke about respecting the younger generation.

Writing on his blog, Big B looked at the father-son relationship beyond their differences in opinions. He suggested that while parents and children may see things differently, there can still be a shared understanding of where they want to reach.

He wrote, "Pita putra dono rahe, ek manch par baithai; vichar alag alag ho chaahe, manzil ke hi aithe (Both father and son sit together on the same stage; their views may differ, but their destination remains the same)."

Amitabh Bachchan then spoke about the importance of respecting the choices and views of the next generation. For him, the relationship is also about finding common ground while allowing each person to have their own perspective.

He further added, “Respect for the next generation ever... but the destination is ever the same... that be the ideal of every path taken... and that has ever been the relation—seek, discover, understand, and design the destination that be common to all in its beneficial incarnation: love, respect, and in a while the love of the well-wishers."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

On the film front, Big B was last seen in T. J. Gnanavel's Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He is now gearing up to return as Ashwatthama in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also features Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, was last seen in Raja Shivaji. The film was directed by Riteish Deshmukh, who also played the titular role. Genelia D'Souza, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan and Fardeen Khan were also part of the cast.

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