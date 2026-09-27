Bengaluru Man Says Traffic Camera Mistook Guitar For Helmetless Rider, Image Goes Viral

A man recently claimed that an artificial intelligence-powered traffic camera in Bengaluru issued a Rs 500 fine to him after mistaking the guitar strapped to his back for a passenger without a helmet. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user named Souvik Dutta revealed that he was travelling on his wife's electric scooter alone, wearing his helmet, and carrying a guitar slung across his shoulders.

A few days later, his wife received an official traffic violation notice for "pillion riding without a helmet". The notice included a photo captured by the road camera, which clearly showed Dutta riding solo with the instrument case behind him.

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Dutta shared the image and challan details on social media to point out the mistake. Tagging the Bengaluru Traffic Police, he questioned the accuracy of the automated system. He also requested the authorities to cancel the fine.

“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore. @blrcitytraffic. My wife received a traffic challan (notice no. 86202541) for ‘pillion riding without helmet'. So much for AI-based traffic violation detection! Pls revoke the challan #AISlop,” he wrote.

See the post here:

The official account of Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to the post, asking Dutta to "mail to automationpubbcp@ksp.gov.in for violation rectification. Or Contact 080-22943381, 22942883."

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Social media reactions

The post quickly went viral. "Nobody will revoke. This is a common mistake which traffic cameras make. Number mismatch is another common. I didn't go in a route, but I got a challan. 1 answer: Don't bother urself to pay," one user wrote in the comment section, expressing their doubt.

"If you go for revoke, you should invest 4-5 months with mental tension... And finally nobody will listen," another user wrote.

"I don't see a helmet for the pillion," a third user jokingly said.