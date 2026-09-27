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Bengaluru Woman Shows Traffic Jam Inside Society, Says Residents Wait 30 Minutes To Get Out

The unusual sight has drawn attention on social media, with users expressing disbelief that Bengaluru's traffic problem has seemingly reached inside residential communities as well.

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Bengaluru Woman Shows Traffic Jam Inside Society, Says Residents Wait 30 Minutes To Get Out
According to her, residents were facing congestion even before reaching the main road.

Bengaluru's traffic jams are notorious for turning even short commutes into lengthy journeys. But a recent video has highlighted a different kind of traffic problem in the city -vehicles stuck in a queue even inside a residential society. An Instagram user shared a video showing heavy traffic on the road outside her home as well as inside a neighbouring residential complex.

The video was recorded around 2 pm on a Saturday. From her room, the woman first filmed the traffic on the road before zooming in on a line of cars moving slowly inside the residential society.

According to her, residents were facing congestion even before reaching the main road. Vehicles were reportedly queued up at the society's exit, with some residents taking around 30 minutes just to get out of the complex.

Watch the video here:

The unusual sight has drawn attention on social media, with users expressing disbelief that Bengaluru's traffic problem has seemingly reached inside residential communities as well.

The video has sparked familiar reactions from Bengaluru residents and others who have experienced the city's notorious congestion, with many joking that traffic jams now seem unavoidable even within housing societies.

One user wrote, "Perks of living in a project with mall inside. They should have given separate entry / exit. Still the value of the project skyrocketed. Happy investors/owners and struggling residents."

Another commented, "The location is made for people to never come out ever."

A third said, "Yeah in another two years this entire area will be non-liveable cos of these bigger apartments." 

Many pointed out that the video was filmed in Brigade Utopia, Varthur. A fourth added, "For sure it's brigade utopia, it was supposed to happen....narrow road, huge traffic...that traffic is in continuation from varthur."

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