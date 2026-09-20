From Firecrackers To Broken Lifts, Woman Shares Funny Struggles Of Living On 20th Floor

Living on the 20th floor may offer stunning views and plenty of privacy, but one woman says it also comes with some surprisingly funny challenges. Entrepreneur Sakshi Sharma recently shared a humorous Instagram video about life high above the ground, describing some of the things she never expected before moving into a high-rise apartment.

According to Sharma, living on such a high floor does not necessarily mean complete silence. Instead, everyday sounds can sometimes seem unusually noticeable, making her joke that even the smallest noises somehow travel all the way up.

Watching fireworks from the 20th floor can feel completely different from watching them at street level. Instead of looking up when a firecracker explodes, residents may actually find themselves looking down. Sharma also pointed out that helicopters can sometimes appear to fly almost at eye level from such a height.

"When a rocket – a firecracker – bursts and the sound comes, you'd look up, right? But we have to look down. Sometimes, even helicopters fly at our eye level," she said.

But despite the unusual views, Sharma said the biggest worry for high-rise residents is the lifts. For someone living on the 20th floor, the thought of both elevators breaking down at the same time can be enough to cause panic. A simple trip downstairs could suddenly turn into a long climb involving hundreds of stairs. "But you know what is our biggest nightmare? What if both lifts stop working?" she added.

She also joked that birds seem almost confused to see humans living at the same height as them.

Watch the video here:

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom found the observations relatable and amusing.

One user wrote, "Being able to see the rain coming in before it actually rains around you!"

Another commented, "It's my dream, I wish someday I'll feel this."