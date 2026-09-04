Bengaluru Woman Stripped, Assaulted, Filmed Over Loan Repayment. 4 Arrested

Four, including two women, have been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stripping and assaulting a woman over non-payment of loan interest. The accused had also filmed the act and threatened to circulate it online.

The accused have been identified as Nazrath, Reshma, Suheil and Saif. The victim had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from Reshma two years back and failed to pay interest for the past six months.

The victim had also borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazrath, whom she knew through Reshma, and had been paying Rs 5,000 every week. However, she could not make payments for about four weeks due to financial difficulties.

The woman has said that she later blocked Reshma's number and shifted to a different location, fearing harassment. During this time, Nazrath called her and promised her work and money. When she went to Nazrath's house, she was allegedly abused and assaulted by Suhail.

The victim has also alleged that she was forced into an autorickshaw. Reshma and Nazrath allegedly sat beside her, while Suhail and two others accompanied them. They allegedly took the woman to a house near Kumbalgodu, on the outskirts of Bengaluru and confined her there. The victim was allegedly stripped and assaulted.

The victim's mother had filed a missing complaint, following which police officials traced and secured the victim and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

