CBI Open To Probe Corruption Charges Against Punjab Chief Minister's Office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it has no objection to taking over the investigation into allegations of corruption, illegal gratification and quid pro quo arrangements in Punjab, if the court decides to entrust the probe to the central agency.

The development comes in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed before the High Court seeking a court-monitored CBI investigation into an alleged "cash-for-transfers" and institutional corruption racket linked to the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The PIL has raised allegations of illegal gratification in connection with transfers and postings of government officers. It also alleges interference and influence in government decisions, tenders, contracts, licences and approvals.

The allegations placed before the court also relate to Change of Land Use (CLU), land-related matters, alleged facilitation of certain builders and developers, and certain financial transactions stated to involve quid pro quo.

The petitioner has relied upon a communication allegedly addressed by the Directorate of Enforcement to the Punjab DGP and has sought transfer of the investigation to the CBI. The plea argues that the allegations involve persons allegedly holding or exercising influence in senior positions within the state administration.

In its reply, the CBI has maintained that it would not be appropriate for the agency to express any opinion at this stage on the correctness, veracity or merits of the allegations.

The agency has also declined to comment on the material relied upon by the petitioner or allegations concerning the action or inaction of the Punjab Police and vigilance authorities.

The CBI said the question of whether the facts and circumstances of the case warrant entrusting the investigation to the central agency is a matter for the High Court to consider while exercising its constitutional jurisdiction.

Significantly, the CBI has said that if the High Court decides to entrust the investigation to it, the agency has no objection and will conduct the probe in accordance with law and the directions of the court.

The CBI has further submitted that, in such an eventuality, appropriate directions may be issued to the concerned authorities and agencies for preservation and handing over of records, documents, electronic data and other material required for the investigation.

The CBI's response does not confirm the allegations raised in the PIL. The agency has specifically maintained that it is not expressing any opinion on their merits.

The matter is now before the High Court, which will consider the pleadings and material on record while deciding whether the allegations warrant an independent CBI investigation.