Rohit Saraf Shuts Down Pratibha Ranta Dating Rumours, Reveals Connection With <i>The Revolutionaries</i>

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta's dating rumours have been making the rounds for a while now. As their new series The Revolutionaries nears release, Rohit Saraf shared a series of adorable pictures with his co‑star on Instagram.

When a fan took to the comments section and asked, “Are you guys dating, or are you guys dating?”

Rohit Saraf had an instant reply, dismissing the dating buzz.

He commented, “No, we acted on a show together that's releasing on 11th September. Please watch The Revolutionaries on Prime Video.”

About Their Dating Rumours

Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta's dating buzz began in late 2025. They were seen attending filmmaker Nikkhil Advani's Diwali bash, and videos of them dancing the night away went viral online.

With the ongoing promotions of The Revolutionaries, the two have been spotted out and about, and the murmurs have only grown stronger seeing their chemistry.

However, the two have strictly maintained that they are friends.

About The Revolutionaries

The story of India's freedom struggle has often been told through its biggest names, but Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries turns the spotlight on a group of young people who chose a more dangerous path to challenge British rule.

The trailer of the period drama series was unveiled on August 26.

Starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Gurfateh Pirzada and Pratibha Ranta, the series brings to life the stories of Rash Behari Bose, Sachindra Nath Sanyal, Bagha Jatin and Pratibha Lahiri. It is based on Sanjeev Sanyal's book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

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