6 IAS Officers Among 19 Chargesheeted In Rs 504-Crore Scam In Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI has filed its third chargesheet in the case involvng alleged misappropriation of Haryana government funds to the tune of Rs 504 crore, naming 19 more accused, including six IAS officers, bank officials and other government employees.

The chargesheet was filed on September 2 before the Special CBI Court in Panchkula. The total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has now gone up to 37.

Those named in the latest chargesheet include six IAS officers of the Haryana cadre, three officials of IDFC First Bank, one official of AU Small Finance Bank and nine other Haryana government officials.

The accused have been booked for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, destruction of evidence, falsification of accounts, criminal breach of trust and abetment under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and also alleged bribery and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation found that government officials allegedly connived with bank officials to execute a planned scheme to siphon off public money.

Funds belonging to eight Haryana government departments and organisations were transferred from various empanelled banks into specific branches of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

The CBI alleges that the transfers were made in violation of financial prudence and fraud-prevention guidelines issued by the Haryana Finance Department. Once transferred, the funds were allegedly diverted to third parties with no connection to the government departments. The money was then layered through multiple bank accounts before being converted into cash, allegedly resulting in wrongful enrichment of the accused.

The departments and organisations affected include the Panchayat Department, Municipal Corporations of Panchkula and Kalka, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Haryana Labour Welfare Board, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Haryana State Pollution Control Board and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited.

The overall fraud has been pegged at Rs 504 crore.

The CBI had taken over the probe from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau following a request from the state government.

Before the latest chargesheet, the agency had chargesheeted 18 accused, including bank officials, government employees, private individuals and companies. So far, the CBI has conducted 54 searches, arrested 26 accused and seized incriminating material, including gold valued at around Rs 20 crore.

The agency has also taken over two related cases from Chandigarh - one involving Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Municipal Corporation, and another concerning the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society. Chargesheets have already been filed in both cases.

The CBI said investigation in all three cases will continue against other suspects and accused, with the agency focusing on tracing the complete money trail and recovering the proceeds of the alleged fraud.