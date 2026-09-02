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Soldier Missing In Yamuna After Army Boat Meets With Accident

A search operation has been launched by the Army and State Disaster Response Force teams from Yamunanagar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said.

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Soldier Missing In Yamuna After Army Boat Meets With Accident
Four to five troops were on the boat, the police said. (Representational)

A soldier went missing in the Yamuna River after an Army boat met with an accident during a training exercise at Hathnikund barrage here on Tuesday, police said.

A search operation has been launched by the Army and State Disaster Response Force teams from Yamunanagar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"Information was received in the evening that some Army personnel were carrying out a training drill at the barrage when the boat met with an accident," Rohtash, SHO of Pratap Nagar Police Station in Yamunanagar, said.

Four to five troops were on the boat, he said, adding that four were swept away, of whom three managed to swim to safety.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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