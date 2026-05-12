Yamuna Still Toxic Despite Above-Normal Rainfall In Delhi: Report

Delhi saw one of its wettest Aprils in recent years. But the extra rain has done little to clean the Yamuna.

Fresh data released by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) shows that large stretches of the river flowing through the capital remain severely polluted.

The latest “Water Quality Status of River Yamuna” report, based on samples collected on April 7, 2026, paints a grim picture of the river despite above-normal rainfall during March and April.

While a few stretches showed marginal improvement compared to April 2025, pollution levels across most downstream sections of the Yamuna continue to remain far above permissible limits.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Delhi had already recorded 28.2 mm rainfall by mid-April, nearly 147 per cent above normal and the city's highest April rainfall since 2010.

From Cleaner Waters At Palla To Toxic Stretches Downstream

The contrast in Yamuna's condition begins almost immediately after the river enters Delhi.

At Palla, the entry point of the river into the capital, water quality remained comparatively better. It was also the only stretch where dissolved oxygen (DO) levels met the prescribed standard required to support aquatic life.

The DO level at Palla stood at 5.2 mg/l in April 2026, slightly lower than 5.4 mg/l recorded in April 2025, but still above the minimum standard of 5 mg/l.

The Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level at Palla also improved from 4 mg/l last year to 3 mg/l this year, indicating lower organic pollution.

But the river's condition worsens sharply as it moves deeper into Delhi.

Wazirabad To ITO: The River Starts Choking

At Wazirabad:

BOD improved slightly from 6 mg/l in 2025 to 5 mg/l in 2026.

DO levels rose marginally from 3.4 mg/l to 4.6 mg/l, but still remained below safe standards.

Faecal coliform levels, an indicator of sewage contamination, jumped sharply from around 5,400 MPN/100 ml to nearly 9,200 MPN/100 ml.

The situation turned far worse at the ISBT Bridge stretch.

According to the DPCC report:

BOD surged from 33 mg/l in 2025 to 48 mg/l in 2026.

DO levels remained “NIL” in both years.

Faecal contamination continued to remain extremely high.

At ITO Bridge, there was virtually no improvement:

BOD remained critically high at 40 mg/l.

DO again remained “NIL”.

Sewage contamination levels continued to remain in lakhs.

At Nizamuddin Bridge:

BOD reduced slightly from 38 mg/l to 34 mg/l.

DO remained absent.

Pollution levels continued to stay extremely high.

Hindon Cut, Okhla, And Asgarpur Among Worst Stretches

Further downstream, the Yamuna continues to deteriorate.

Hindon Cut remained among the most polluted stretches of the river, recording “NIL” dissolved oxygen and BOD levels of 84 mg/l.

At Okhla Barrage:

BOD reduced marginally from 46 mg/l to 44 mg/l.

DO levels remained “NIL”.

At Asgarpur:

BOD increased further from 56 mg/l in 2025 to 58 mg/l in 2026.

Faecal coliform levels reached nearly 3.1 lakh MPN/100 ml, many times higher than permissible limits.

The Biggest Warning Sign: No Oxygen In The River

The most alarming finding in the report is the continued absence of dissolved oxygen across several stretches of the Yamuna inside Delhi.

ISBT Bridge, ITO Bridge, Nizamuddin Bridge, Hindon Cut, Okhla Barrage, and Asgarpur all recorded “NIL” dissolved oxygen levels this year, similar to last year's findings.

Environmental experts say such conditions make the survival of fish and other aquatic organisms nearly impossible.

Under DPCC standards:

BOD should remain at 3 mg/l or below.

DO should be 5 mg/l or higher.

Faecal coliform levels should ideally remain below 500 MPN/100 ml.

Most stretches of the Yamuna inside Delhi continue to exceed these limits by a massive margin.

Years Of Cleanup Plans, Little Visible Change

For years, untreated sewage, industrial discharge and polluted drains flowing into the Yamuna have remained at the centre of Delhi's river pollution crisis.

Multiple governments have announced cleanup drives and sewage treatment projects, but the latest data suggests the river's ecological health remains critically weak.

Environmental experts have repeatedly pointed to inadequate sewage treatment capacity and poor drainage management as major reasons behind the continuing crisis.

Why Heavy Rainfall Has Not Been Enough

The comparison between April 2025 and April 2026 indicates that higher rainfall and increased river flow alone have not been enough to significantly improve water quality.

Experts continue to call for:

- Expansion of sewage treatment infrastructure,

- Better treatment of drains entering the river,

- Stricter monitoring of industrial discharge, and

- Long-term river restoration measures.