Rs 5 Crore Assets Seized In Raids On Tirumala Temple Board Official

The Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official after searches at multiple locations linked to him uncovered assets and valuables worth around Rs 5 crore.

The case was registered against Mendu Lokanadham, Deputy Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, based on information shared by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after it completed its investigation into the Tirupati laddu adulteration case and filed a charge sheet. The CBI had shared information relating to the assets of some TTD employees with the ACB.

A case was registered on Wednesday under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Seven ACB teams led by DSP Srinivasa Rao conducted simultaneous searches from around 6:00 am at Lokanadham's residence in Peddakapu Layout, his office in Tirumala, a guest house and properties linked to his relatives. His bank lockers at the State Bank of India's branch in Tirupati were also checked.

The searches are part of an investigation into allegations that the TTD official possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. ACB officials are examining property documents, gold, financial records and other valuables to determine the extent of the assets and their sources. The searches were reportedly conducted under warrants issued by the Nellore ACB Court.

According to the ACB, documents found during the searches showed a house registered in his wife's name, two house plots along with a building also in her name, a plot at Padiredu Aranyam village in Vadamalapeta mandal, and another plot in Srinivasa Nagar registered in his son's name. Four fixed deposits in the names of the officer and his son were also identified.

At the homes of his brothers-in-law, officials found a jointly held property document valued at Rs 31.98 lakh, besides 2 kg of gold, Rs 12.5 lakh in cash and 6.5 kg of silver.

The ACB's preliminary assessment put the total value of the assets at approximately Rs 5 crore, although officials said the market value of the properties could be several times higher.

ACB chief Atul Singh said the exact value of the alleged disproportionate assets and details of any seizures would be disclosed after verification.

Lokanadham joined the TTD as a Junior Assistant on February 1, 1989. He was later promoted as Senior Assistant, Superintendent and Assistant Executive Officer before becoming Deputy Executive Officer at Tirumala.

The TTD, formally known as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, is the statutory body responsible for the administration and management of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala, one of the most prominent Hindu pilgrimage centres in the world.

Lokanadham is currently serving as the Temple Deputy EO at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The searches and investigation are continuing, and the allegations are yet to be established through due legal process.