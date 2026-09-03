Video: South Indian Doctor In UP's Gonda Falls In Love With The Sweetness Of Awadhi

A doctor from South India has shared her love for Awadhi, saying the local language brings her immense joy, especially when she hears her patients speaking it. Dr Anitha Punyodaya Misra, who is originally from South India and now lives in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, spoke about her experience in a video posted on Instagram. She is an experienced obstetrician and gynaecologist who practices and operates at Gonda Medical Centre.

Dr Mishra said she learnt Hindi after marriage, but Awadhi has become her favourite language.

"You all know that I am a South Indian and I learnt to speak Hindi after marriage," she said in the video. "My favourite language is Awadhi. When someone talks to me in Awadhi, I feel very good."

She said she particularly enjoys listening to patients describe their symptoms in Awadhi.

"When the patient tells me his symptoms in Awadhi, I feel so happy. It feels like someone is reciting a poem to me," she said.

However, understanding the language is not always easy. Dr Mishra recalled an interaction with a patient who spoke to her entirely in Awadhi.

Watch the video here:

"I can understand it, but today the patient was talking to me in Awadhi. Then I was trapped. I couldn't understand it again," she said humorously.

The doctor said her experience has taught her that learning Awadhi is a lifelong process.

"Awadhi is not a course that you can finish in a day. Learning Awadhi is a journey of a lifetime," she said.

She ended the video with a cheerful message celebrating the language and the place she now calls home: "Jai Awadhi! Jai Gonda!".

Awadhi: A Language Rich in Literature and Culture

Awadhi is a traditional language spoken across much of Uttar Pradesh's Awadh region. Once a major literary language, it is best known as the language of Goswami Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Malik Muhammad Jayasi's Padmavat. Many people describe Awadhi as soft, musical and deeply expressive. Though often considered a dialect of Hindi today, it has made a lasting contribution to Hindi literature and culture.