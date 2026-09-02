US Man Struck By Lightning Outside His Home, Doorbell Camera Captures Terrifying Moment

A man in Staten Island, New York, was on his way to a dentist appointment last Thursday when lightning struck his foot just steps away from his home. The terrifying moment, captured on his doorbell camera, is now going viral on social media. According to NBC News, Thomas Fahmy said he was walking along Todt Hill Road near Windsor Road, about 15 to 25 feet from his car, when he was suddenly struck during a storm.

Surveillance footage shows Fahmy collapsing to the ground after the strike. He said he felt an intense shock spread through his entire body, followed by tingling, numbness, pain and a burning sensation. "This is a very intense burning sensation." Tingling, numbness, pain, severe pain in both my feet," Fahmy said.

Despite the force of the strike, Fahmy never lost consciousness. The video shows him getting back on his feet and walking toward a nearby home to seek help. "I heard, 'Help me, help me,' so I ran to my door and saw him on the ground," neighbour Stephanie Homan said.

Check out the video here:

Fahmy was then taken to Northwell Staten Island University Hospital, where he was monitored overnight before being released the following day. Remarkably, doctors found no burns or major injuries. Fahmy said the experience left him deeply grateful to be alive. A man of faith, he went to church on Sunday to thank God for his survival.

The incident has also prompted him to reflect on life. "Just to appreciate life, smile and breathe fresh air once in a while and don't let life overwhelm you," Fahmy said. On Saturday, he bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket, jokingly adding another twist to an already extraordinary week.

Fahmy works at US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' Staten Island office. The congresswoman released a statement Monday expressing relief that he survived the unusual and potentially fatal incident.

"We are grateful that Thomas, a member of my congressional staff, is alive and well after being struck by lightning last week. I thank the Good Samaritan who ran to his aid and the medical staff at Staten Island University Hospital who treated him," she said.

His case comes amid several recent reports of people being struck by lightning across the US, including some fatal incidents. A Florida father was killed by lightning while jet skiing off St Petersburg, while a mother and her toddler were struck while walking on a sidewalk in Margate. In Illinois, a mother and her son suffered serious burns after being struck during a camping trip near Lake Superior.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 37 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the US each year. However, the odds of an individual being struck are less than one in a million, and nearly 90% of people who are struck survive.