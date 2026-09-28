"He Waited For Four Years": Sivakumar On Suriya's Love For Jyotika

Sivakumar has opened up about son Suriya's relationship with Jyotika. The Veteran Tamil actor recalled how firm Suriya was about marrying Jyotika even before their wedding. Speaking about the couple's 20-year marriage, Sivakumar said Suriya had once made it clear that he would marry only the woman he truly loved.

Sivakumar recalled how Suriya's mother had once asked him why he had not fallen in love. Suriya's response, according to his father, was simple: “One can't fall in love with just any girl.” He eventually fell in love with Jyotika, who was from Bombay (now Mumbai), and remained firm about his decision to marry her.

“Love doesn't happen to everyone. When his mother once asked Suriya why he wasn't falling in love with someone, he said, ‘One can't fall in love with just any girl.' Then he fell in love with a girl (Jyotika) from Bombay (now Mumbai). He waited for four years, adamant that if he were to get married to someone, it would be only to her [and they eventually did],” he shared on the red carpet of JFW Favourites Awards 2026.

Sivakumar also spoke about Jyotika's years with his family after the wedding. He pointed out that she could have chosen to move to Mumbai with Suriya, but instead stayed with his parents for 18 years.

He said, “After marriage, she could have made Suriya move to Bombay and settle there. I couldn't have said anything. But she stayed here for 18 years. Besides, these days, heroines generally aren't ready for childbirth after marriage and even push their husbands to leave their parents. But Jyotika got married and had two children while living with us.”

The actor added that their children, Diya and Dev, are now studying abroad. Sivakumar said he feels proud seeing Suriya and Jyotika continue their marriage after two decades.

The comments come shortly after Suriya and Jyotika marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony. The couple celebrated the occasion with their children and family members.

Suriya and Jyotika first worked together in Vasanth's Poovellam Kettuppar in 1999. They later shared the screen in films including Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. The two got married in 2006.

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