On Ranbir Kapoor's 44th Birthday, Only Love And No War From Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ranbir Kapoor turns 44 years old today. On the occasion of his birrthday, the Bhansali productions shared a wish filmy style. Sharing a group photo featuring director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal from their recent meet-up, the official handle of the production house captioned the picture, "Today, there's only Love, no War! Happy birthday Ranbir! Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027."

Last week, the makers unveiled inriguing posters of the lead cast. Sharing a picture of Ranbir Kapoor with a blood-soaked hand, the makers wrote, "Ishq bhi. Jung bhi (There's love and war as well)."

Turning the clock back, Alia Bhatt appears in an apparent cabaret dancer look. The caption, alongside the picture read, "Aag bhi, dilon ki jaan bhi! (She's a queen of the hearts and there's fire as well)."

Vicky Kaushal let his eyes speak louder than words. The caption, accompanying his official poster, read, "Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin! (Eyes will meet, but you can't escape it)."

Earlier this month, the film unit wrapped up its shoot.

The film's shoot concluded with Bhansali and the team sharing an emotional farewell with the entire unit. Following the wrap, the filmmaker will now turn his attention towards the film's post-production work.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is expected to become the most expensive film of the filmmaker's career. It is expected to follow two strong-willed army officers, played by Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, who find themselves in a dramatic love triangle involving Alia Bhatt's character.

Since last year, several BTS pictures from the Love & War sets have gone viral on social media.

One was a picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire, which surfaced online and instantly set social media abuzz. They play officers in the film.

The film is expected to hit theatres on January 21, 2027. It reunites Bhansali with Ranbir after their 2007 collaboration, Saawariya. It also marks the director's reunion with Alia, after working together on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana: Part 1, where he plays the role of lord Rama. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 6. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was last seen in YRF Spy Universe's action thriller Alpha and Vicky Kaushal last appeared in Kesari Chapter 2 as a narrator.