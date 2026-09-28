"Abs <i>Dikh Rahe Hain</i>": How Ranbir Kapoor, 44 Today, Went From 72 Kg To 86 Kg For <i>Animal</i>

Ranbir Kapoor has turned 44 today. The actor, who often flaunts a lean and chiselled physique, has undergone significant physical transformations for his films over the years. Earlier, in a podcast, his fitness trainer Shivohaam Bhatt shared details about Ranbir's transformation for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal.

In a podcast clip shared by Shivohaam, he said, "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the goal was a beach body, a chiselled body, a little bit nice, muscular, but chiselled. At the end of one year, we were 72. 70 se 72, but if you see the body, it's transformed, ripped, muscular, from a very flat, no-muscle 2 kg increase, and the entire body changed. Somebody who doesn't have any knowledge will be like, 'Sir, ye toh idhar 80, 80-85 kg ka toh hoga.' But sirf 2 kg ka fark tha."

He added, "Toh humne kya kiya? Humne pura body composition change kiya. Then from there to Animal, from 72 we went up to 86. Where the bulk was needed, fat was needed. Correct, he's not as ripped, because he didn't need to look like a physique athlete. He needed to look like an animal, he needed to look raw, he needed to look big, but not bad bulk. He needed to have the good bulk. Abs dikh rahe hain, halke se dikh rahe hain, pet flat hai, but the shoulders are big, the chest is big, the arms are big. We went up 12 to 14 kgs."

Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for two big films, including Ramayana: Part 1 and Love And War.

While his film roles have required him to undergo physical transformations, Ranbir has also previously opened up about his approach to skincare and the advice he receives from his wife, actor Alia Bhatt.

At a book launch event in Mumbai in 2023, as reported by The Indian Express, the actor shared that while he follows a simple routine himself, Alia has been encouraging him to add yoga to his fitness regimen.

Ranbir attended the event with his mother, Neetu Kapoor. Talking about his skincare routine, Ranbir revealed that dipping his face in ice water is part of his regimen. He said he uses the method to help prevent tanning.

Ranbir also credited Alia for encouraging him to try yoga, saying she believes the practice can have a positive effect on the skin. "Nowadays Alia is really pushing me to do yoga. She said it reflects on your skin. I don't know how it does, but it does right?" he said.

Also Read: On Ranbir Kapoor's 44th Birthday, Only Love And No War From Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal And Sanjay Leela Bhansali