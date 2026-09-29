Fake CV Lands Man Vice President Role With Rs 2.8 Lakh Salary In Gwalior Firm

A man allegedly used fake experience certificates to secure a senior position at an automobile company in Madhya Pradesh and drew a monthly salary of more than Rs 2,00,000 based on the documents.

The accused allegedly secured the post of Group Vice President at Shritulja Bhavani Automobile Private Limited situated in Gwalior by falsely claiming previous work experience with the another firm called Landmark Group. Police are now questioning him to find out how the fake documents were prepared and how he obtained the job.

Crime Branch Inspector Amit Sharma said a case was registered against Devendra Kumar Dubey, son of Ramnaresh Kumar Dubey, a resident of Kanpur.

Police said Devendra had applied for the post of Group Vice President at Shritulja Bhavani Automobile Private Limited and submitted forged documents claiming previous employment with the Landmark Group. During the investigation, it was found that he had never worked for the Landmark Group.

Received Salary Of More Than Rs 2.80 Lakh A Month

Investigators alleged that despite having no work history with the company he cited, Devendra secured the senior position using three fake experience certificates and other documents.

He then continued working in the role and received a monthly salary of Rs 2,80,670, police said.

Arrested From Kanpur

After the case was registered, Crime Branch teams began searching for the accused. On Monday, a police team conducted a raid in Kanpur and arrested Devendra.

Police are bringing him to Gwalior, where he will be questioned further in connection with the alleged forgery and the job fraud case.

(With inputs from Dev Shrimali)