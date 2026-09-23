Madhya Pradesh Government Announces "0% Dropout In Primary Education"

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that the state's education department has achieved the target of 0% dropout in primary education. Announcing the accomplishment, Madhya Pradesh Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Chetanya Kasyap stated that this year, the dropouts at the primary level remained zero per cent in the state.

In a social media post on X, the state's education department shared the achievement. Minister Chetanya Kasyap announced:

"In 2002-03, the dropout rate at the primary level was 15%; today, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Ji, Madhya Pradesh has achieved the target of 0% dropout in primary education."

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Earlier on June 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also stated that the dropout rate in the primary schools of the state has come down to zero over the last three years, during his visit to the Government Sharda Girls Higher Secondary School in Indore under the "School Chalein Hum Abhiyan".

During the visit, the chief minister interacted with students and distributed sweets among them. According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Yadav also said that Madhya Pradesh has been among the leading states in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) in both school and higher education sectors.