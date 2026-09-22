'Umang Diwas' In 9,339 Madhya Pradesh Schools: Focus On Life Skills, Mental Health, Gender Equality

Umang Diwas 2026: The Madhya Pradesh government is organising 'Umang Diwas' across the state, centered on the theme "Umang Hai Toh Zindagi Mein Rang Hai." Jointly organised by the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the event aims to foster life skills, mental health, gender equality, and overall well-being among students studying in government high and higher secondary schools in Madhya Pradesh.

According to the official announcement, approximately 2.2 million students from 9,339 government high and higher secondary schools across the state will participate in the programme. The event will be conducted simultaneously in all government high and higher secondary schools in the state, the official document stated.

Through the programme, students will have the opportunity to learn how to face life's challenges positively, understand their emotions, boost self-confidence, and develop respect and sensitivity towards one another, according to the official announcement. In addition to raising awareness about mental health, the programme will provide information regarding necessary support and counselling services.

Focus On Life Skills, Equality, Self-Defence

Under the programme, special emphasis will be placed on three key areas through the 'Umang Triveni' framework: life skills, equality, and self defence. According to the official document, the 'Umang SHWP' component will focus on developing the 10 core life skills identified by the WHO, raising awareness about mental health, and providing information on the use of the 14425 helpline.

Similarly, the 'Ujjwal' initiative will emphasise preparing students, especially boys, as 'Gender Champions', challenging stereotypical notions, and fostering a sense of mutual respect and gender equality, the state government noted.

The 'Sashakt' initiative will introduce female students to practical self-defence skills and raise awareness regarding bodily autonomy, according to the official document.

Special Activities For Children With Special Needs

The state government announced that a special activity-based guide has been developed for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) in collaboration with UNFPA to make the programme more inclusive. To ensure its effective implementation, 110 master trainers will train 9,449 teachers, the official announcement noted.

Special Activities At School Level

A special 150-minute programme will be conducted at the school level under the initiative, featuring engaging activities such as the 'Umang Anthem', the installation of a 'Meri Paati' (My Letter) drop-box (for confidential resolution of queries), four 'Empowerment Stations' ('Dream Catcher', 'Sashakt' self-defence, 'Ujjwal' role-play, and the 'Whisper Game'), and a 'Rang-e-Umang' wall.

With a focus on the emotional health and mental well-being of students, special awareness posters are being printed and distributed to every school in the state, the education department noted. According to the state government, the objective is to create a positive and sensitive environment within school premises where students can express themselves freely and receive the necessary support.