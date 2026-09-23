Gaza Students Return To Classrooms After Three Years, Children Express Joy

Gaza: Hundreds of thousands of children in Gaza have returned to in-person education after nearly three years, attending classes in damaged school buildings, temporary learning spaces and tents amid severe shortages of basic supplies. According to a report by Reuters, despite the devastation, the education ministry, backed by international ‌and local ⁠organisations, has moved ahead with the 2026-27 academic year, establishing dozens of temporary schools made of tents, tarpaulins, sheet metal and wood to accommodate students.

The new academic year began on September 19, with students gathering at schools and learning centres supported by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and other organisations. According to the United Nations, preparations included 359 temporary learning spaces across Gaza.

For many children, the return to school brought a sense of joy and normalcy despite the difficult conditions. "The last time I have been to school was three years ago. Now, we are starting the school year, it is year of joy, happiness and success," student Moayed Abu Mustafa said, according to Reuters. He added that students were determined to continue learning even inside tents.

"Despite all of this we will learn, we will learn even in a tent," he said. Mustafa mentioned that he has no decent shoes, nor a notebook and pen, and lost friends during the war.

According to UNICEF, 90 per cent of schools in Gaza were either destroyed or damaged during the war. The Gaza education officials stated that about 6,60,000 students have been deprived of in-person learning and regular participation in education.

Explaining the fragility of reopening schools, director of education for East Khan Younis, Ibrahim Ramadan, stated that the conflict has killed around 22,000 students and more than 770 education workers, including 532 teachers.

Fifteen-year-old displaced student Samar Abu Salmi, who lives with her family in a tent, said: "We studied on phones and we have not seen our teachers... Now, we are back pursuing our dream... from one tent to another."

"Before the war, everything was available for us - notebooks, pens, goods, clothes, outings, things that we could get cheaply," Salmi added.

Another student Yamen Abu Samra said: "We used to wake up happy to go to school... Now, when we come to school, we are afraid of stray bullets, rockets, strikes, everything."

"Now, I am sitting in a tent that has absolutely nothing, just the sun and the heat," he added.

According to education officials, at least 5,40,000 students are expected to attend in-person classes this year in makeshift private schools, temporary learning centres, and educational points. Online learning will continue for those who cannot attend classes or who left Gaza during the war, the officials added.