'Both Of Us Got National Awards For <i>Pushpa</i>': Allu Arjun Celebrates Sukumar's Win

Bandreddi Sukumar received the National Film Award for Best Original Screenplay for Pushpa: The Rule at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Congratulating Sukumar, Allu Arjun took to X and shared a heartfelt message. He wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu! Been awaiting this moment. This award means as much to me as mine. In the end, both of us got National Awards for #PUSHPA. Grateful."

Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards for Pushpa: The Rise. His win was a major milestone for Telugu cinema, as he became the first Telugu actor to receive the honour in the category.

The Pushpa franchise began with Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The film followed Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, as he rose from being a daily-wage labourer to a key figure in the red sanders smuggling business.

Sukumar's film also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and became a major success across India.

The story continued with Pushpa: The Rule, which hit theatres in 2024. The sequel picked up from where the first film ended and focused on Pushpa's growing influence, his equation with Srivalli and his face-off with Fahadh's Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Like its predecessor, the film performed strongly at the box office.

The Pushpa franchise has now won four National Film Awards. Allu Arjun won Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise and Devi Sri Prasad won for Best Music Director.

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rule won Best Original Screenplay and Best Costume Design at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The 72nd National Film Awards also saw several prominent names take home honours. Yami Gautam won Best Actress for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the Best Actor award for Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Rajkumar Periasamy won Best Director for Amaran, while Article 370 was named Best Feature Film. Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Veteran actor Anant Nag was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

ALSO READ: Video: Proud Husband Aditya Dhar's Emotional Reaction To Yami Gautam's National Award Win Goes Viral