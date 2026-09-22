Video: Proud Husband Aditya Dhar's Emotional Reaction To Yami Gautam's National Award Win Goes Viral

Yami Gautam, who was honoured with her first National Award for Article 370, attended the prestigious ceremony with her husband and director Aditya Dhar. The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony took place in Gujarat.

Article 370 won three major honours, including Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Yami Gautam, and Best Music Direction (Songs) for Shashwat Sachdev. Notably, Aditya Dhar was one of the producers and writers of Article 370. Yami was accompanied by him. While Yami wore a black saree for the occasion, Aditya opted for a black bandhgala.

Now, a video of Aditya Dhar has gone viral on social media, showing him getting emotional as Yami received the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu.

"We are here for Article 370. Hopefully we come next year also," said the Dhurandhar director ahead of the 72nd National Film Awards.

"It feels great. This is the biggest validation any artist can receive. I think it is the highest honour that's presented to you by your country. I don't think I will ever be able to express how I'm feeling right now. I'm still trying to soak it in," said Yami Gautam while speaking to DD.

About Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who co-wrote the film with Aditya Dhar, Monal Thaakar, and Arjun Dhawan, Article 370 stars Yami Gautam and Priyamani, alongside Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

It is based on the 2019 revocation of the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. In the film, Yami Gautam plays NIA officer Zooni Haksar. In the role, Yami, aka Zooni, fights to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

The film was released worldwide on February 23, 2024. Mounted on a budget of Rs 20 crore, the film earned Rs 110 crore at the box office.

Also Read: 'Hopefully We Come Next Year Too For Dhurandhar': Aditya Dhar At 72nd National Film Awards